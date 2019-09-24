Editorial: Wheeling News-Register’s policy is service

From the Wheeling News-Register:

Today (Sept. 22), we at the Wheeling News-Register observed a birthday — our 129th. There will be no party with cake, games and presents, however. Instead, we will celebrate the occasion by working as we always do, each and every day of the year, to report news that matters to you and to provide leadership through commentary on current events.

Our first edition hit the streets on Sept. 22, 1890, under the guiding hand of our founder, H.C. Ogden.From the very beginning, he practiced a philosophy of journalism that some seem to believe is going out of style in the 21st century.

Some news outlets, in both traditional media and online platforms, practice what has been called “advocacy journalism.” That is, they guide their coverage in a manner calculated to advance certain policies and assist specific politicians.

But that is not genuine journalism, as Ogden understood. It is not what the people want and need. …

