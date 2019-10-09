Editorial: W.Va. should be realistic in trimming next state budget

From Parkersburg News and Sentinel:

West Virginia’s state government fiscal dilemma is illustrated well by the relief state officials exhibited last week when they learned, one-fourth of the way through the current fiscal year, the general revenue budget is only $29.7 million in the red.

It could have been worse, to judge by the dismal performance in general revenue fund collections for the first two months of fiscal 2020. The $20 million collected in excess of estimates during September at least brought us up a bit.

Now is not break-out-the-champagne time, however. Take a look at the State Road Fund, the source of money to maintain and repair roads and bridges and to build new ones. At the end of September, that fund had collected a whopping $78 million less than had been expected for the first three months of fiscal 2020. …

