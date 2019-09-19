Editorial: W.Va. municipalities should use caution and vision in upgrades to water, sewer

From The Wheeling Does Weirton need to double the capacity of its water treatment plant and triple that of the sewage treatment facility? Not to take care of the community’s current needs.

But city officials are looking to the future and they are right to do so.

Members of the separate boards overseeing the water and sewerage systems agreed last week to seek professional guidance regarding upgrades to the utilities. Utilities Director Butch Mastrantoni told them two engineering companies, two law firms and an accounting business already have submitted proposals for such work.

Mastrantoni also noted Weirton’s water and sewage treatment plants have little excess capacity, even at current levels of use. He estimated the water plant’s reserve capacity at 3-4%, with the sewage treatment plant’s at 6%. …

