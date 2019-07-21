Editorial: W.Va. lawmakers should probe ‘Roads to Prosperity’

From The Journal of Martinsburg:

Big promises were made by Gov. Jim Justice’s administration in 2017, in order to convince West Virginia voters to approve $1.6 billion in bond sales for the “Roads to Prosperity” initiative. The question now is whether those pledges will be fulfilled.

Brooke County commissioners agreed this week to send a letter to the state Department of Transportation, regarding the highway and bridge improvement program. “We learned we may have the money seriously or the projects removed altogether,” explained Commissioner Tim Ennis.

His reference was to promises by state officials — sometimes in print and online — that hundreds of projects would be undertaken throughout the state if voters approved sale of bonds. In October 2017, they did.

Online state documents appear to reinforce Ennis’ concern. A map archived online by the state shows county-by-county plans for the “Roads to Prosperity” program.

Read more: https://www.journal-news.net/opinion/lawmakers-should-probe-roads-to-prosperity/article_fd75f0ed-1ba4-564e-a286-28774a3c52cd.html