Editorial: W.Va. Gov. Justice delivers with $20 million aid package to NCWV Airport

From the The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg:

Wow! Or make that, WOW!!

In an effort that matched or exceeded pre-event hype, Gov. Jim Justice delivered in a big way on his promise of a “historic announcement” Tuesday afternoon at NCWV Airport.

The governor announced $20 million in funding for the airport’s strategic growth initiative. The money will help to pay to relocate the terminal closer to W.Va. 279 and expand the aero tech park.

The money will come in the form of $10 million from the Infrastructure Jobs Development Council and $10 million from a loan he’s requesting from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Justice was gushing about the airport and community’s leadership and their continued efforts to turn the airport into the “gateway to West Virginia.” …

