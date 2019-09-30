Editorial: W.Va. county must reduce need for substitute teachers

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling:

Between paying for substitutes to fill in for absent employees and “incentivizing” teachers and service personnel to show up for work, Ohio County Schools pays out more than $2.7 million a year. That is an improvement over the past.

Absenteeism has been a chronic concern among school officials. During the 2018-19 school year, Ohio County educators and service personnel missed a total of 9,572 days of scheduled work, Board of Education members learned last week. That is an average of about 12 3/4 days for each of the system’s approximately 750 employees.

Even that figure is an improvement. Board members were shown statistics dating back to the 2015-16 school year, when 11,376 days were missed. Since then, improvement has been steady.

School Superintendent Kimberly Miller praised those on the payroll during last week’s board meeting, saying, “We are truly proud of our employees.” …

