Editorial: Too many eligible WV voters are still not registered
From The Herald Dispatch of Huntington:
Tuesday, April 17, is an important day for many West Virginians. It represents a deadline for completing an important task – a task that allows a citizen to support his or her government.
Yes, it is Tax Day, the day that personal income tax returns must by filed by most people. But that’s not the reference made here.
It’s also the last day that West Virginians can register to vote in the state’s May 8 primary election and the last chance to clarify any possible incorrect information in their voter registration records. Failure to do the former means the loss of a say in determining which candidates win and which candidates lose, and whether any specific ballot initiatives live or die. Failure to do the latter – updating your address on the registration rolls, for example – could certainly complicate casting a ballot. …
