Editorial: Time to help the youngest victims in W.Va.

Throughout West Virginia, including here in the Northern Panhandle, some teachers were seen Wednesday morning outside their schools, holding signs and demonstrating in favor of changes they hope the state Legislature will make.

They are absolutely right in pointing out one desperate need in our public schools: We are not doing enough for the most innocent, helpless victims of both the drug abuse epidemic and poverty.

Often, the two challenges go hand in hand. Some parents spend money on illicit drugs rather than their children. Some West Virginians who take over raising their grandchildren struggle to make ends meet. …

Read the entire editorial at http://www.theintelligencer.net/opinion/editorials/2019/01/helping-youngest-victims-in-w-va-2/

