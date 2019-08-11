Editorial: Success in W.Va. takes more than a cool little vision

From the Register-Herald of Beckley, W.Va.:

A trifecta of unrelated stories over the course of the past couple of weeks speaks independently – if not in a coordinated manner – to the work that is going on in southern West Virginia to preserve our past, make the most of the environmental advantages just beyond the back door and pave a lane for the future – via pedal power.

And what became clear in the reading of each is this: progress will not be made with only a vision. And, often, it will come in small measures – imperceptible to most, beyond the view provided by our daily routines.

Perhaps more important are the acts of plowing ahead and doing the work – oftentimes in isolation – to turn a dream into a reality.

