Editorial: Private charities offered flood aid faster than state

The Inter-Mountain editorial

How is it that while state officials were sitting on nearly $150 million in federal funding meant to help victims of 2016 flooding in West Virginia, private charities were getting results? Perhaps state legislators looking into the RISE scandal should ask that question.

Lawmakers are investigating what happened with RISE, which last summer and fall was informed the federal government would provide nearly $150 million for flood victims. By late winter, however, just $1.1 million had been doled out. That prompted Gov. Jim Justice to fire state Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher, order a probe of how his agency handled the RISE project, and say that millions of dollars were being saved by correcting missteps, including improper spending, in the RISE program. Now it is being handled by the West Virginia National Guard, which seems to be moving briskly to assist flood victims.

