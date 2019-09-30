Editorial: Presient Long puts W.Va. Tech on a necessary course correction

From the Register-Herald of Beckley:

As colleges large and small across the American landscape struggle against economic headwinds buffeting budgets and family finances, West Virginia University Institute of Technology President Carolyn Long seems to be correcting the curriculum and support services on the Beckley campus to appeal to a broader community of potential students.

No longer will Tech just be a solid college choice for those who are pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). No longer will Tech simply and conveniently provide a path to the WVU medical school, law school and graduate programs at the big school in Morgantown. Long is adding academic elbow room for aspiring teachers and chefs, too.

In her annual State of Tech address on Friday, Long hit the high points of her plan to better position the college for the future. Smartly, it is aimed at the regional workforce.

Her strategy is prudent, her vision clear. …

