Editorial: Holiday traffic, roads, drunk driving do not mix in W.Va.

West Virginia designated as most dangerous state in the nation for those traveling on Memorial Day weekend.

From the Parkersburg News and Sentinel:

It may be difficult for Mountain State residents to hear, but according to a company called ASecureLife, West Virginia is the most dangerous state in the nation for those traveling on Memorial Day weekend.

Their report used statistics from 2013-17 to determine Memorial Day is the third-most dangerous holiday for traveling in general (after the Fourth of July and Labor Day). In other words, it is a holiday on which the weather makes it easier to host backyard parties at which guests might be consuming more adult beverages.

And here in West Virginia, that has meant 24 people died on the roads on Memorial Day weekend, during that time period. That gives us the highest rates of fatal accidents per 100,000 population in the country during that time period. …

Read more: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/opinion/editorials/2019/05/safe-travel-holiday-drunk-driving-do-not-mix/