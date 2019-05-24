Editorial: Get buzzed for Williamstown ‘Bee City’ project

From The Parkersburg News and Sentinel:

West Virginia already know Williamstown loves its Yellowjackets, the local high school’s mascot. But the city is looking to provide a better habitat for all bees, and residents can help.

City Council is working toward passage of an ordinance to certify Williamstown as a Bee City U.S.A. community. That part is more a formality to help bring in resources to educate.

“I want this to be informational to the students and residents, to help kids be less afraid of them and how to help them thrive,” said Council member Marty Seufer. …

