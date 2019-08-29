Editorial: Dealing with W.Va. Senator Maroney’s arrest

From The Wheeling News-Register:

Obviously, state Sen. Mike Maroney should resign if he is guilty of the prostitution-related charges filed against him in Marshall County — and the sooner, the better.

But Maroney, R-Marshall, enjoys the same protection as any other person: He is innocent until proven guilty. Coming to conclusions about him solely because he is charged with crimes is neither prudent nor fair.

One way or the other, Maroney’s arrest this week will affect tens of thousands of West Virginians. The district he represents in the state Senate includes much of Marshall County, all of Wetzel, Tyler and Ritchie counties, and parts of five other counties.

Though another senator, Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, represents the district, the Senate is a small body, with just 34 members. Anything affecting one of them has an impact on the whole. …

