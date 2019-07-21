Editorial: Cracker plant outlook promising but still not a certainty

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling:

Some area residents have kept our fingers crossed for so long that we may require medical help to untwine them. Yes, we’re talking about the cracker plant.

Another promising development was reported this week. It was that funding to develop the cracker plant site at Dilles Bottom has been committed. PTT Global Chemical America of Thailand, and Daelim Industrial Co. of South Korea will put up $65 million for the work. JobsOhio, the state’s private development agency, has awarded a $30 million grant.

Still, more than four years after it first was proposed, the cracker plant is not a certainty.

It is tempting to conclude the amount of money poured into the project dictates it be completed. In addition to the $95 million for site work, PTT officials said in 2015 that they were spending $100 million for engineering. The following year, JobsOhio revealed it was providing $17 million to demolish and remove the power plant that stood for years on the site, and to clean up adjacent land.

But PTT-Daelim officials refuse to say the final stamp of approval has been given to the project.

