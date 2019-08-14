Editorial: Can “red flag” laws be effective in W.Va.?

From The Journal of Martinsburg:

Two West Virginia legislators have said our state needs a “red flag” law to ban access to firearms by dangerous people. The most obvious concern with that is how “dangerous” will be defined — and who will decide if a person’s Second Amendment rights will be taken away.

Mass murders in Dayton, Ohio; El Paso, Texas; and two towns in California have put the issue of gun control back on a front burner. It should be noted the California killer used knives, not a firearm.

In cities, states and Washington, there have been calls for restrictions on gun purchases by people whose actions demonstrate they may be threats to the public’s safety. Here in West Virginia, Delegates Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia; and John Doyle, D-Jefferson, say such a law should be enacted. …

