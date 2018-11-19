Editorial: Big changes in the works at Marshall’s business college
From The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington:
The Elizabeth McDowell Lewis College of Business at Marshall University received the largest donation in its history recently when Brad Smith, CEO and chairman of software company Intuit, and his wife, Alys, announced they were giving the school $25 million.
The donation allows the business school to modernize its curriculum and begin planning for a new building near campus. The donation is a large gift, but it should be considered the first step in a process to overhaul business education at Marshall, said Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the College of Business. …
“We are really trying to build a next-generation curriculum that will attract students from all over the country and all over the world,” Mukherjee said. …
