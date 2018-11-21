Editorial: Abandoned coal mines could prove to be gold for West Virginia
From The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg:
Generations of mining have left scars on West Virginia’s landscape, but new initiatives and federal funding may help heal some of those scars and create needed jobs in some of the most depressed parts of the state.
Case in point is a new meat processing facility in Kanawha County to be built by Buzz Products Inc. It is expected to generate more than 80 jobs, with more than $3.7 million in earnings and $12 million in overall economic output.
It is part of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program, which is distributing $105 million in grants to reclaim old mine sites. …
