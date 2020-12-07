Editor & Publisher reports data shows Americans increased their daily time with newspapers during the pandemic

By Bob Sillick, Editor & Publisher
When the pandemic struck, news was as essential to the public as the most important household items they were panic-buying at stores or online. Although TV viewership increased, especially local channels, more Americans also reached for a newspaper in many markets.
An April 2020 Pew Research Center survey found 61 percent of respondents were accessing national and local news about the pandemic equally; however, 23 percent were more focused on local news, compared to 15 percent on national news. Half of all participants of a June 2020 Pew survey said local news sources reported the facts more accurately than all news media in general, or 44 percent.
By definition, a pandemic is global in scale, but many Americans relied on local news to provide community information of critical and personal importance.
Local Coronavirus Topics Adults 18+ Were Following “Very Closely” in Local News, April 2020
|Local Topic
|Percent
|State/Local government actions
|42%
|Goods in local stores
|38%
|Status of nearby schools
|30%
|Status of nearby businesses
|29%
|Availability of testing
|29%
|Status of nearby hospitals
|28%
|Availability of unemployment/aid
|25%
Source: Pew Research Center, April 2020
