Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College presents 2019 WV Ag Innovation Showcase

Release from Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College:

MOOREFIELD, W.Va — Giving middle and high school students the opportunity to explore agriculture innovations, Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Robert C. Byrd Institute, WV Department of Education and WV Department of Agriculture will present the 2019 WV Ag Innovation Showcase on Thursday, November 21.



“Agriculture is an important industry in Hardy County and throughout the state of West Virginia. Through events like these, we can ensure we’re providing future students with the classes and information they need to be successful in this field,” said Sarah Cross, Eastern WVCTC Director of Agriculture Innovation. “The Ag Innovation Showcase gives students the opportunity to gain insight into West Virginia’s agriculture industry and network. We’re proud to co-sponsor with the department of education, department of agriculture and the Robert C. Byrd Institute to make it happen.”



Now in its fifth year, the WV Ag Innovation Showcase gives students the chance to network with those working in the agriculture field and share their creative ideas to solve agriculture challenges. Participants also attend educational sessions presented by representatives from various organizations, including Farmer’s Daughter Market and Butcher, WVU Extension, Farm Credit Knowledge Center, Quicken Farm, and Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association.

Additionally, students can participate in the Technology and Innovation Student Competition, giving participants a chance to explain original proposals to advance agriculture for a chance to earn cash prizes.



The 2019 WV Ag Innovation Showcase is co-sponsored by Pilgrim’s Pride, Spring Valley Farm and Orchard, Vandalia Energy Services, Mountain View Solar LLC, Farm Credit of Virginias and The Farm Credit Knowledge Center, Mountainview Veterinary Services, South Branch Inn and Summit Financial Group.



Teachers must register their 7th – 12th grade classes to attend the free event, which will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Believers Victory Center, 160 Victory Ln. in Moorefield. Contact Eastern’s Director of Agriculture Innovation, Sarah Cross, at sarah.cross@easternwv.edu or (304) 434-8000 ext. 9233 for more information or to register.