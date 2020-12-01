Eastern Panhandle transit authorities partner with WVDHHR to help transport those in need to recovery centers

By Breanna Francis, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Recovery efforts span a number of West Virginia organizations, including the state’s transit authorities and the Department of Health and Human Resources, as the groups help ensure anyone seeking recovery has the transportation to do so.

According Elaine Bartoldson, director of the Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority, in recognizing the unique position West Virginia transit authorities are in that they can seamlessly provide transportation throughout the state, DHHR and transit authority leadership have formed a partnership through the State Opioid Response program.

According to Bartoldson, the program allows those seeking recovery to request a ride to a treatment facility that can take them, going so far as to travel across the state to make sure those who are ready to take that step are able to pursue recovery without the barrier of lack of transportation to stop them.

“The SOR program is incredible. We are working together to take these trips and help these people,” Bartoldson said. “It is incredible what is happening for recovery in the state… it is amazing, and I can’t wait to continue helping those who need help in our area. As a transit authority, we’re helping to get people to recovery and I think that is amazing.” …

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/state-transit-authorities-partner-with-dhhr-to-help-transport-those-in-need-to-recovery-centers/article_83c7b820-b0d7-58b1-b734-4e77ff0ce05e.html