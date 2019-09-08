Eastern Panhandle community, leadership urge MARC officials to give W.Va more time

By Breanna Francis, The Journal of Martinsburg

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Crowded along the walls in the Commissioner’s Room and into the basement-level hallway of the Charles Town library, members of the public and local officials showed up early Saturday morning to observe and speak on their concerns about possible MARC train service reduction in the Eastern Panhandle.

The hearing, announced a few weeks ago, was an open forum to allow for members of the pubic to share their concerns, with no rebuttal offered from MARC officials present per hearing rules shared by MARC representatives.

The proposed move would eliminate four of the six trains that serve the Martinsburg, Duffield and Harpers Ferry stations each day and would go into effect Nov. 4.

Members of the public urged one another in shouts across the room to take photos of the crowded room ahead of the meeting and post them to Gov. Jim Justice’s website and social media pages to show Charleston the demand the Eastern Panhandle has for the transit service.

Read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/eastern-panhandle-community-leadership-urge-marc-officials-to-give-w/article_73d09cea-c162-5e62-b3da-e88b57ad1be1.html