Eastern Panhandle children’s business fair hopes to empower area kids to be entrepreneurs

By Breanna Francis, The Journal of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The inaugural run of a kid-centric business fair aims to teach kids in the Eastern Panhandle about money management and entrepreneurship while allowing the public to shop wares during the event Saturday.

The wares are made by local kids for the community.

The first Eastern Panhandle Children’s Business Fair, a program sponsored by the Acton Academy and Acton School of Business out of Texas, is a free public event that will allow children in the area to be creative in their product design while learning early the ins and outs of the business world, according to the fair’s host Kim Elcher.

“My sons have participated in two business fairs before and had so much fun coming up with their product ideas and learning the pros and cons of working with a business partner and by themselves,” Elcher said. “The idea is the kids get to come up with a business idea, learn what it will cost and how much time it will take to create their product, and then sell their work to the community and experience the business world first hand.” …

