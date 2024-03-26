Dr. James F. Dunphy Memorial Scholarship offered for students in Wood, surrounding counties

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – Instrumental students in Wood and seven surrounding counties are invited to apply for a locally-based scholarship that offers private music lessons with a West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) musician, invitations to WVSO rehearsals and concerts, and personal interactions with Maestro Maurice Cohn, WVSO music director.

Music students in grades 8-11 from Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt and Wood counties are encouraged to apply online at wvsymphony.org/education. Application deadline is Friday, April 19, 2024, with live auditions and interviews to be scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2024. Scholarship activities for the chosen student take place throughout the 2024-2025 school year.

The Dr. James F. Dunphy Memorial Scholarship Fund honors the late James Dunphy (1930-2011), a lifelong devotee of and advocate for classical music who lived in Parkersburg for nearly 40 years. Dr. Dunphy worked as a research scientist for DuPont and studied music as a passion and hobby.

The scholarship fund, established by the Dunphy family in 2018, also supports visits by WVSO’s Music Director to work with students in the Wood County Strings Program, and to provide additional educational presentations in Wood County schools.

This program is in its seventh year. Previous scholarship winners include Seth Pack (saxophone) from Wirt County High School; Rivion Bennett (tuba) from Williamstown High School; Kyle Jones (French horn) from St. Mary’s High School; Zoe Daugherty (violin) from Williamstown High School; Eli Hall (bassoon) from Roane County High School; and Ethan Hupp (French horn) from Ravenswood High School.

For more information, contact Maddie Helbling at [email protected].

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is West Virginia’s premier performing arts organization, presenting classical and pops concerts annually throughout the Mountain State. Currently in its 85th season, the WVSO is a proud member of the community and enriches the region by providing affordable, high-quality concerts, collaborations with West Virginia arts organizations and a nationally award-winning education program.