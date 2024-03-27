Dr. C. Richard Gerber named the 2024 Bridgeman Distinguished Dentist

ST. MARYS, W.Va. — Dr. C. Richard Gerber received the Dr. Robert B. Bridgeman Distinguished Dentist Award at the 2024 West Virginia Dental Association’s semi-annual meeting at Stonewall Resort.

Rich is 1977 graduate of St. Marys High School and a 1983 graduate of West Virginia University Dental School. In dental school, he served as president of both the American Student Dental Association WVU-School of Dentistry Chapter and the Delta Sigma Delta Dental Fraternity.

Dr. Gerber has served organized dentistry in many capacities, which culminated locally as the President of the Blennerhassett Dental Society and statewide as the President of the West Virginia Dental Association in 2002.

Rich has practiced his entire career as a solo practitioner at his office in St. Marys, West Virginia. His honorary fellowships include The American College of Dentists, The International College of Dentists, and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. In 2000 he received the Pierre Fauchard Academy Citation for outstanding contributions to the Art and Science of Dentistry.

He has served multiple terms on the WV Board of Dentistry, where he served as president, and was a regional board examiner with NERB and SRTA. He also served as a member and dental board examiner for the Council of Interstate Testing Agencies.

Nationally, Dr. Gerber has served on the American Board of Dental Examiners (ADEX) House of Delegates, as well as an American Dental Association Delegate from the West Virginia Dental Association.

The West Virginia University School of Dentistry Alumni Association honored Dr. Gerber with the Distinguished Alumnus award in April of 2018.