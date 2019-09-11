Downtown Charleston, W.Va., ‘Space Walk’ on Thursday to feature city’s prime commercial real estate

Self-guided tour aims to spark imagination and creativity for available downtown properties﻿

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Area Alliance issued the following Media Advisory for an event on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 3-6 p.m.:

Who: Charleston Area Alliance, local real estate owners and developers, community members, small business owners, entrepreneurs.



What: The Charleston Area Alliance is hosting a self-guided walking tour featuring a variety of multi-dimensional downtown digs, including available commercial and residential space ready for occupancy.

“Downtown Space Walk is a free event, designed to spark creativity, inspire and bring awareness to our community, business owners and those with an entrepreneurial spirit looking to tap into the potential of Charleston’s prime real estate,” said Susie Salisbury, VP, Community Development at Charleston Area Alliance. “Downtown Space Walk was created for the local small business owner, working from home, to be inspired by the possibilities of Charleston’s downtown commercial space and make their dream of opening a storefront a reality,” said Matt Ballard, President & CEO at Charleston Area Alliance.

Participants can pick up Space Walk maps during the event at the Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille outdoor patio. The Downtown Space Walk map can also be found on Downtown Charleston and Charleston Area Alliance Facebook pages.

When: Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3-6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Charleston (See map for participating spaces)

Media contact: Jordan Ferrell, Charleston Area Alliance office – 304-340-4253; mobile: 304-692-5982.