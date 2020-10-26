Donors shell out dollars to West Virginia candidates as election nears

By Steven Allen Adams

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the 2020 general election comes to a close in just over a week, political donors are placing their bets on candidates they believe can make it over the finish line.

Candidates for office were required to turn in their 2020 General campaign finance reports by Friday. The 2020 General Report covers campaign donations between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18 and is the last report due until after the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election.

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office is responsible for electronic campaign finance reports for statewide, legislative, and judicial races for state Supreme Court of Appeals, circuit court judges and family court judges. Offices up for election on the Board of Public works include governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor, and commissioner of agriculture.

The 2020 General Report provides a snapshot into the financial condition of campaigns and their support going into the final month before Election Day. The report also shows how much campaigns have during the last two weeks candidates have to influence voters before casting absentee ballots, early voting, or casting a ballot on Nov. 3…

