Donald Trump Jr. to headline a Gov. Jim Justice reelection campaign fundraiser on West Virginia Day in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Donald Trump, Jr., one of President Donald Trump’s sons, will be the special guest at a fundraiser for Gov. Jim Justice’s reelection campaign on West Virginia Day.

Justice, who won election in 2016 as a Democrat and switched to Republican at a Trump rally in Huntington in August 2017, is seeking reelection in the Republican primary for governor in May 2020.

The fundraiser will take place Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m. in Charleston, though an exact location was not provided on the invitation that went out shortly after midnight today. The event is being promoted as a celebration of the state’s 156th birthday.

