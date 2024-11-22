DoHS extends application period for Low Income Energy Assistance Program

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA) has extended the application period for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) by two weeks. Applications will now be accepted through December 13, 2024. This federally-funded program provides financial assistance to eligible households to help cover the cost of home heating.

LIEAP eligibility is determined by household income, size, and responsibility for paying heating costs. For fiscal year 2025, households with incomes up to 60% of the state median income, for household sizes up to seven members, may qualify. For larger households, income eligibility increases to 150% of the federal poverty level. Applicants must meet all program criteria to qualify.

Applications have been mailed to residents who are most vulnerable, including those who received LIEAP benefits last season. Residents can also access applications in the following ways:

Online: Visit wvpath.wv.gov to download and complete an application.

In Person: Applications are available at local DoHS county offices, community action agencies, or senior centers operated by Area Agencies on Aging.

Completed applications must be submitted to the local DoHS office in the applicant’s county by December 13, 2024, or postmarked by this date. A list of local offices is available here or by calling (304) 356-4619.

Applicants are reminded to submit their forms only to the local DoHS county office. Sending applications to other offices or utility companies will result in processing delays.

For additional questions regarding LIEAP and program requirements, contact the Office of Constituent Services’ Client Services Unit by calling 1-800-642-8589 or emailing [email protected].