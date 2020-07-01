Doddridge County Day of Action Food Drive a success

From The Herald Record

WEST UNION, W.Va. — Doddridge County Community Resources and Doddridge County Family Resource Network are thankful to all those who supported our Food Drive on June 19 promoting Day of Action 2020. This effort was organized by United Way of Harrison County, Inc.

DCCRI and DCFRN are appreciative to join forces with United Way to benefit the Doddridge community. Our collection was a success with nearly 200 non-perishable food and personal hygiene items being donated. All items were given to the Doddridge County DEO Food Pantry in West Union. Thank you, Doddridge citizens for always supporting our efforts!