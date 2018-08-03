DNR seeks big bucks, trophy fish for National Hunting, Fishing Day

HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking hunters and anglers to enter showcase pieces for the big buck and trophy fish display at the National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration at Stonewall Resort State Park on Sept. 22-23.

Mounted trophy white-tailed bucks with a Pope and Young or Boone and Crockett score of 140 or greater that were legally harvested with a bow or gun may be entered in the display. The DNR also is seeking fish that meet the DNR’s trophy citation guidelines.

“This display is a tremendous draw at West Virginia’s Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day and attracts thousands of visitors each year,” said display organizers James Walker and Tyler Evans, DNR wildlife biologists. “This is a great opportunity to show off your big buck or trophy fish.”

