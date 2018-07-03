DNR reiterates boating rules and regulations

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — On the Fourth of July, Randall Kocsis and Jared Gravely will be out in their boat, floating on the river along with many other families also enjoying the festivities.

In addition to watching the fireworks, the two officers from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, will also be watching the boaters, whose safety and wellbeing falls under the jurisdiction of Kocsis and Gravely while on the water.

“We hate to give tickets out, we really do,” Kocsis, a natural resources police officer for the DNR, said. “I know it’s going to cost them normally $165 in court costs, and a minimum fine of $20, and a maximum fine of $300, and possibly 10 to 100 days in jail, or a combination thereof.”

