Distinguished educator Dr. Elisha Lewis to deliver keynote at 2024 MLK Ecumenical Service

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission, in collaboration with the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA), invites the public as we join on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with keynote speaker Dr. Elisha Lewis.

“We are thrilled to announce Dr. Lewis as this year’s keynote speaker,” HHOMA Executive Director and Martin Luther King, Jr. State Holiday Commission Chair Jill Upson said. “A Louisiana native and esteemed professor at West Virginia State University, Dr. Lewis brings a wealth of experience and dedication to education.”

Married to Delegate Hollis Lewis, with four daughters, Dr. Lewis holds degrees in elementary education, curriculum and instruction and educational administration and leadership. Her diverse roles include mentor teacher, technology coach and sponsor for Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and Girls Scouts.

Currently serving as a professor in West Virginia State University’s Education Department, Dr. Lewis instructs in science, technology, and educational leadership. A member of various organizations, including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, Inc., she was crowned Mrs. West Virginia American 2021, leveraging the title for impactful community service.

Dr. Lewis passionately advocates for underrepresented students, dedicating her volunteer efforts to mentorship and empowering students for success in college, career, and life.

Join us at the West Virginia Culture Center on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., to hear Dr. Elisha Lewis inspire and commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The ceremony can be viewed live on the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs Facebook Page or on the broadcast scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. from WV Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel.

You can find your station here (Use column labeled “WVPB”).