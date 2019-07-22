Discovery Channel travel program films episode in Lewisburg, W.Va.

By Tina Alvey for The Register-Herald of Beckley, W.Va.

Brian Fulmer and Nick Kessler outisde of the Gerneral Lewis Inn while filming in Lewisburg, W.Va. on Wednesday. Photo by Jenny Harnish

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The Lewisburg-White Sulphur Springs area played host last week to Nick Kessler and Brian Fulmer, a pair of teachers who spend their summers tooling through small town America in a 1968 drop-top Cadillac. At each stop on their tour, the two buddies sample the local food, lodging and adventures, and craft the result into an episode of their “Road Trip Masters” television show on the Discovery Channel.

“We try to highlight something special about each town we visit,” Fulmer told The Register-Herald shortly after filming in Lewisburg concluded Wednesday afternoon. “We want to give our viewers a broad sense of what’s going on in an area.”

Kessler added, “We’re educators. We’re here to instruct our viewers in much the same way we instruct our students, hoping they surpass us with their own experiences.” …

Read more: https://www.register-herald.com/news/discovery-channel-travel-program-films-episode-in-lewisburg/article_b61560e1-e3dc-5591-a29c-d5aa6cb046a2.html