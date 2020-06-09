Digital Relativity’s partners receive three national honors at 41st Annual Telly Awards

Release from Digital Relativity:

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Two of Digital Relativity’s partners received national honors during the 41st Annual Telly Awards last month. Digital Relativity, a full-service tradigital agency, worked with the West Virginia Tourism Office to earn a Silver Telly Award in the General-Travel/Tourism for Regional TV category for the “Almost Heaven Winter” video and a Bronze Telly Award in the General-Travel/Tourism for Non-Broadcast category for “The Place I Belong” video. Digital Relativity also partnered with GoMart to earn a Bronze Telly Award in the General-Event Promotional Video category for “Mountaineer Mantrip.”

A Telly Award trophy

“It is an honor to receive this recognition as a result of collaborative efforts with our partners. It is a testament to the hard work of all involved,” said Digital Relativity’s Creative Director, Abbey Fiorelli. “From concept, through orchestrated production, to post, there is a tremendous amount of creative planning and direction that we are proud to see come together to meet business objectives and be recognized through these awards.”

Honoring excellence in video and television across all screens, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from top video content producers, from all 50 states and five continents, each year. Entries are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies including Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo.

About Digital Relativity

Founded in 2011, Digital Relativity is a full-service marketing and advertising agency headquartered in Fayetteville, W.Va. with a second location in Charleston, W.Va. The agency was named number 202 on Inc. Magazine’s 37th and 1,225 on the 38th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies — the Inc. 5000 — and has garnered numerous awards, including a 2018 Silver District 5 ADDY, AAF-WV ADDY “Best of Show” Awards for three consecutive years as well as several PRSA-WV Crystal Awards. Digital Relativity specializes in an array of services, such as graphic design, responsive web and mobile development, multimedia production, content and social media, virtual reality, public relations, media planning and search engine optimization. Digital Relativity works with a number of partners, including West Virginia Department of Commerce, West Virginia Lottery, GoMart, Visit Southern West Virginia, Bridge Day, CORE, CGI Windows and Doors, Bridge Brew Works and others. For more information, visit www.digitalrelativity.com.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Catalyst, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, Storyhunter, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP, Social Media Week and VidCon.