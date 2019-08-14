Digital Relativity makes Inc. 5000 list for a second year in a row

W.Va. marketing agency on of nation’s fastest-growing private companies

Press Release:

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Inc. magazine has recognized Digital Relativity, a full-service marketing agency with offices in Fayetteville and Charleston, W.Va., as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies for the second year in a row.

“We are honored to be included on this reputable list for a second time — it’s a major accolade — and we’re proud of our skilled team that works hard everyday to build something together,” said Digital Relativity’s founder and CEO, Pat Strader. “This is proof that the path that we have taken with the business was the right choice — gather a team of talented individuals, provide them the tools, support and opportunities they need to succeed, and great things can happen.”

Digital Relativity ranked 1,225 on the prestigious 2019 Inc. 5000 list, the highest for a West Virginia-based business. The company first appeared on the list in 2018 at number 202.

“We are thrilled to be able to do creative work in West Virginia, for businesses and organizations both in the state and throughout the U.S.,” said Sarah Powell, Digital Relativity’s COO. “As we’ve grown, we’ve been able to bring talented creatives back home and attract new folks to the area. It’s an important part of our mission, and this designation helps us continue down that path.”

About Digital Relativity

Founded in 2011, Digital Relativity is a full-service marketing agency headquartered in Fayetteville, W.Va. with a second location in Charleston, W.Va. The agency has garnered numerous awards, including a 2018 Silver District 5 Addy and AAF-WV Addys 2018, 2017 and 2016 Best of Show and several PRSA-WV Crystal Awards. Digital Relativity specializes in an array of services, such as: graphic design, responsive web and mobile development, multimedia production, content and social media, virtual reality, public relations, media planning and search engine optimization. Digital Relativity works with a number of partners, including: West Virginia Department of Commerce, West Virginia Lottery, GoMart, Visit Southern West Virginia, Bridge Day, CORE, CGI Windows and Doors, Bridge Brew Works, and others. For more information, visit www.digitalrelativity.com.