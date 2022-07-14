Despite federal ruling, West Virginia court moves forward with opioid cases

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another court is moving forward with opioid lawsuits in West Virginia, despite a federal judge’s ruling last week that opioid distributors are not legally responsible for the drug crisis.

West Virginia Mass Litigation Panel presiding Judges Alan D. Moat and Derek C. Swope issued an order Tuesday moving forward opioid cases filed against some manufacturer and pharmacy opioid defendants.

Those cases include defendants Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC; Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York LLC; Impax Laboratories LLC; KVK Tech. Inc.; Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Kroger Co.; Kroger Limited Partnership I; Kroger Limited Partnership II; Fruth Pharmacy Inc.; Goodwin Drug Co.; Bypass Pharmacy Inc.; Rhodes Pharmaceuticals LP; and Rhonda’s Pharmacy LLC…

