Department of Human Services accepting Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) applications

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA) announced applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted beginning Monday, February 26, 2024, through Friday, March 1, 2024, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible West Virginia residents in paying home heating bills.

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size, and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Income guidelines must be at, or below, 60 percent of the State Median Income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DoHS Worker. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Fiscal Year (FY) 2023/2024 are listed below:

*For each additional person, add $642. Households whose countable income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.

Applications may be obtained at local DoHS offices, community action agencies, or senior centers operated by any Area Agency on Aging. Applications are also available online at wvpath.wv.gov.

All applications must be received by DoHS or postmarked by March 1, 2024. Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DoHS office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found at dhhr.wv.gov/bms/Pages/Field-Offices.aspx or by calling 304-356-4619.

Mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay receipt of the application by DoHS and prohibit the processing of the application.