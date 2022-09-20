Delegate Walker refiles lawsuit in Mon County courts against West Virginians for Life

By Erin Cleavenger, The Dominion Post

Delegate Danielle Walker has refiled a lawsuit against West Virginians for Life Inc. (WVFL) and the former president of its Berkeley County Chapter, Richard Demoske, in Monongalia County Circuit Court after a Kanawha County judge dismissed an original suit filed there in February due to improper venue.

The lawsuit is in response to “a violent, racist, hateful, and intimidating email and Facebook post, authored and posted by the West Virginians for Life,” the suit’s prefatory comment read.

Walker, a pro-choice democrat, elected to represent the 51st District in Monongalia County, said she was the only delegate of any party to receive this email and be tagged in a Facebook post, both of which used a picture of “a Ku Klux Klansman in full KKK hood and robe throwing a Nazi salute to harass and intimidate West Virginia’s only black female lawmaker from supporting a pro-choice bill.”

The day after Walker received the messages, Demoske claimed responsibility and apologized for the electronic harassment by a letter addressed not to Walker, but “To Whom it May Concern,” in which he admitted the email and post were racist…

