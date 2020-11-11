Deadline to claim stimulus money approaching; Legal Aid of WV offers help

By Eddie Trizzino

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — While the Internal Revenue Service began distributing Economic Impact Payments in April, millions of people across the country have still not received their stimulus money.

Richard Morris, an attorney with Legal Aid of West Virginia, said many people have not received their stimulus money because they have not filed their income taxes in some time. However, these people may be the ones most in need of this $1,200.

“If you have not filed taxes in a while, the IRS may not have your information,” Morris said. “Without your information, the IRS can’t send you your stimulus check.”

According to the IRS website, the deadline for people to claim their Economic Impact Payment is Nov. 21. Seeing the deadline approaching, the organization set Nov. 10 as National EIP Registration Day to promote ways for people who have not received their payment to get it with little to no hassle, even for non-filers.

