July 13, 2018

DEA seeks to hide some reasons for keeping painkiller numbers secret

By ERIC EYRE

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Between 2006 and 2016, drug wholesalers shipped 10.2 million hydrocodone pills and 10.6 million oxycodone pills to Tug Valley Pharmacy and Hurley Drug in Williamson, according to Drug Enforcement Administration data obtained by the House Committee.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In the federal government’s alliance with drug companies to conceal the number of prescription opioids supplied to pharmacies across the United States, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Justice Department are hiding their reasons for wanting to keep the pain-pill information under wraps.

The DEA and DOJ have asked a judge to reject The Washington Post’s request to unveil sections of a legal brief filed by the federal agencies to support their bid to shield the pill data from being made public.

The Post and HD Media, which includes the Charleston Gazette-Mail and Herald-Dispatch, are seeking to obtain the opioid shipment numbers from 2006 to 2014.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/health/wv_drug_abuse/dea-seeks-to-hide-some-reasons-for-keeping-painkiller-numbers/article_6008285f-b6ef-5304-aa61-c8a82fc15ab2.html

