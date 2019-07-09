Davis Medical Center in W.Va. joins national initiative

By the Inter-mountain of Elkins, W.Va.

ELKINS, W.Va. — During a mass casualty event, bystanders are always the first on the scene. Davis Medical Center (DMC), the Randolph County EMS, and the Canaan Valley Volunteer Fire Department are part of a national campaign called Stop the Bleed, which educates bystanders with the simple steps they can take during an emergency to stop life-threatening bleeding.

“Someone who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes,” said Kurt Gainer, Director of the Randolph County EMS. “A bystander who knows how to intervene can mean life or death for a victim.”

Launched in 2015 by the White House, Stop the Bleed is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. In 2017 the West Virginia Hospital Association became involved in the national campaign by providing funds for Stop the Bleed kits, and training resources to hospitals across the state. …

