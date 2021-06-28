David Bradshaw wins 88th West Virginia Open Championship

2021 West Virginia Open champion crowned at Pete Dye Golf Club

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Professional golfer David Bradshaw was crowned the 88th West Virginia Open Champion at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, W. Va., conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association with presenting sponsor WVU Medicine.

It is the 12th time Bradshaw has won this tournament. The only other golfer to win the WV Open 12 times was Sam Snead.

Others finishing in the top ten were: Mason Williams of Bridgeport; Woody Woodward of Bridgeport; professional Kenneth Hess of Parkersburg; Nick Fleming of Cabins; Chris Williams of Scott Depot; Trent Tipton of Ghent; Joseph Kalaskey of South Charleston; professional Samuel Berry of Morgantown; and Pat Cater of Huntington.

“The course is hard so I was just avoiding the big number and just kind of scraping it around,” Bradshaw said. “I definitely didn’t have my ‘A’ game, so I was aiming away from the holes. Par is a good score out here for sure, so that was pretty much my strategy after the first few holes. I knew I kind of wasn’t swinging great so it was like, ‘Let’s just keep parring this place to death.’”

Perhaps the single best shot of the day occurred when Trent Tipton scored a hole-in-one on the seventh hole.

Winner of Low Junior honors, for those 18 and under, was Ryan Bilby of Follansbee.

Low Senior honors, for those 50 and above, went to Pat Carter of Huntington.

“We were very fortunate to have a great golf course in superb condition,’ said WVGA Championship Chairman David Pope. “We’d love to come back here sooner than another 21 years.”

“What a great three days of golf. We extend our congratulations to David Bradshaw as the winner of the 88th WV Open tournament,” said WVU Medicine Senior VP of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coffman. “We would really like to thank Randy Buzzo and his team for a great golf venue and championship atmosphere, as well as the many volunteers who made the event possible. WVU Medicine is very proud to have partnered with Pete Dye Golf Club, the WV Golf Association, the USGA and the other tournament sponsors to make this a very special version of the WV Open.”

“We were honored for Pete Dye Golf Club to host the 88th WV Open. It was an honor to host the state’s best golfers, and we gave them a challenging course,” said owner Randy Buzzo. “We congratulate David on his 12th WV Open Championship title and we congratulate the WVGA on a great event. I’d like to thank my staff, as well, including Director of Golf Chris McGinnis, Golf Course Superintendent Tony Kowalski and Food and Beverage Director Brian Annapolen for creating a terrific week for golf.”

In addition to WVU Medicine and Coca Cola, other event sponsors include: Advantage Occupational Medicine, Arsenal Resources, Buckhannon Toyota, Encova Insurance, Gray Griffith & Mays A.C., Joe Funderburk, Law Office of Philip A. Reale PLLC, Little General, Mon Health, Omega Commercial Interiors, Pro V Tree Services, PSIMED, Tri-State Roofing & Sheet Metal Company, Wincore Windows & Doors and Yes Chevrolet.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. It is our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments, which highlight the best amateur and professional golfers in the state, throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. We encourage people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia.