Dale Miller, long-time president and CEO of West Virginia Radio Corporation, announces retirement

George Pelletier named new President and CEO

WVRC Release

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dale Miller, the long-time president and CEO of West Virginia Radio Corporation (WVRC), announced his retirement Tuesday.

“Everything in life has a beginning, middle and end. The real art is to know when that end is upon us,” Miller, 69, said in an email to the staff.

John Raese, president and CEO of Greer Industries and Chairman of the Board of West Virginia Radio Corporation, said, “Dale has had a long and outstanding career leading WVRC for over 44 years. We will miss his leadership but even more so we will miss him as a friend and colleague in the daily life of our business. We wish Dale the very best in his retirement. It is well deserved.”

Miller, a St. Louis native, began his career with WVRC in 1977. At the time, the company operated WAJR-AM and FM (now WVAQ) in Morgantown. During his tenure, Miller expanded the company to include 30 radio stations in West Virginia and Maryland. Miller also grew the company’s holdings in related fields.

In conjunction with Miller’s retirement news, Raese today announced that George Pelletier has been named the new President and CEO effective Aug. 16. Raese commented, “… George Pelletier was the clear choice to lead West Virginia Radio Corporation into the future. Given his extensive background and experience in smaller and medium markets, we knew right away that George was the right person for this very important position in our company.”

Pelletier commented, “I look forward to working closely with the staff and continuing the great service these radio properties provide to their local communities.”

Pelletier has over 37 years of experience in radio, radio networks and digital platforms. Most recently Pelletier has served as Regional President of Alpha Media, overseeing 28 of Alpha’s 42 markets. Prior to Alpha, he served as the COO of Digity, which was acquired by Alpha in 2016. Pelletier served on the Radio Advertising Bureau’s Small Market Advisory Committee 2000-2005 and as Chairman from 2003-2005. Pelletier has been married for 37 years to his wife, Katie, and they have three grown children. Pelletier’s interests include golf, fishing and hunting.

During Miller’s career, he launched the MetroNews Radio Network in 1985. The statewide network distributes news and sports programming to 60 radio stations and 91 radio signals. MetroNews also holds radio and television rights for the production and broadcast of state high school sports post-season tournaments. MetroNews has won four national and 33 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards since 2002.

Dale Miller

Also in 1985, Miller supervised the construction and operation of Greer Pavilion, a multi-purpose entertainment venue in Westover that hosted top talent concerts including Hall & Oates, Ray Charles, and many others.

The Mountaineer Sports Network was a particular source of pride for Miller. He oversaw the production and radio broadcast of West Virginia University football and basketball games from 1977 until 2013. He personally produced each of the football broadcasts.

Miller formed Pikewood Creative in 2003. The video production company, which specializes in storytelling, has won numerous awards including five Emmys.

Miller is nationally recognized among his peers for excellence and contributions to the broadcasting industry.

He served two terms as a member of the National Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors. He is a past president of the West Virginia Broadcasters Association, and he was awarded the Association’s highest honor in 1993 when he was named Broadcaster of the Year.

WVAQ-FM, the company’s flagship station in Morgantown, has won five Marconi Awards from the National Association of Broadcasters during Miller’s tenure.

Miller built a reputation as a hands-on manager who recruited and developed talent both on the air and behind the scenes. “The relationships I have developed over these 44 years with so many of you are those things I cherish the most in my life,” Miller wrote in his email to the staff.

“We have accomplished so much together and have earned high praise and national awards,” Miller said. “We’ve also had a fabulous time doing it all.”

Miller had an unrelenting work ethic which spilled over into his commitment to the community. A lifelong baseball fan, he operated the Morgantown Post 2 American Legion baseball program for more than 30 years, helping to develop nearly 100 collegiate players.

Last Saturday, the American Legion baseball field at Mylan Park near Morgantown was named Dale Miller Field in his honor.

Miller and his wife Tammy have five children and nine grandchildren. Miller said he plans to spend more time with them in his retirement.