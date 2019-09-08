Crosswalks in Fairmont, W.Va., livened with color, designs

By Eric Hrin, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT — People using the crosswalk at the intersection of Monroe and Adams streets in Fairmont might have to look twice. That’s because a school of seven fish now appears to be swimming over the pavement, thanks to the efforts of some volunteers seeking to beautify the downtown area.

On Saturday, members of Main Street Fairmont and students from Fairmont State University painted the images of the fish on the crosswalk, where, appropriately, the Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival is held each year.

The group also painted a patriotic design on the crosswalk at the Monroe and Jefferson streets intersection and on the crosswalk at the Washington and Jefferson streets intersection, beside the bridge. It’s similar to the one that was painted this summer at the entrance to Palatine Park.

Pamela Wean, chair of Main Street Fairmont’s design committee, said the fish design was in preparation for the Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival, which is held in December. “I think it’s a welcoming entrance to the festival,” she said. “People will recognize it.”

