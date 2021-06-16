Court cases challenging West Virginia lawmaker actions and legislation moves forward

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Actions by the West Virginia Legislature during the 2021 regular session are facing legal challenges with one law already on hold pending the outcome.

Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday on behalf of multiple public- and private-sector unions to block a law prohibiting local and state governments from taking dues and fees from employee paychecks.

The West Virginia AFL-CIO and 11 other unions filed suit last month in Kanawha County Circuit Court to block implementation of House Bill 2009 relating to limitations on the use of wages and agency shop fees by employers and labor organizations for political activities.

HB 2009, also known as the “Paycheck Protection Act,” was passed March 19 and signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice on March 30. The bill goes into effect Thursday.

HB 2009 prohibits employers and payroll agents from withholding a portion of an employee’s wages and salaries for political activities on behalf of a union or any other private organization without express written authorization by the employee. The bill also prohibits state, municipal, and county governments from withholding union or club dues from a public employee’s wages or salaries…

