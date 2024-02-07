County Commissioners’ Association of WV wraps up successful Three-Day Legislative Conference

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia (CCAWV) has announced the successful conclusion of its Three-Day Legislative Conference, held from January 21-23, 2024 in the state’s capitol city of Charleston. The conference brought together county commissioners, government officials, and stakeholders from across the state for three days of engaging discussions, informative sessions, and valuable networking opportunities.

“I am immensely proud of the success of our recent Legislative Conference hosted by the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia. It was a truly enlightening and empowering event, bringing together dedicated leaders from across the state to collaborate, innovate, and advocate for the betterment of our communities. The exchange of ideas, the camaraderie, and the shared commitment to service was palpable throughout the conference, underscoring the vital role that county governments play in shaping the future of West Virginia. As board president and a representative of Greenbrier County, I am honored to have been part of this experience, and I look forward to continuing our collective efforts to make a positive impact for all West Virginians,” said Commissioner Tammy Tincher, board president, Greenbrier County.

Highlights of the Conference:

1. Fireside Chat with State Candidates: One of the standout events of the conference was the fireside chat featuring candidates for Auditor, Attorney General, and Governor. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with the candidates, gaining insights into their platforms and priorities for West Virginia.

2. Training and Professional Development: The conference offered a wide range of training sessions and workshops designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of county commissioners and government officials. Topics covered critical issues such as cyber security, public health, rural development, economic development, the opioid crisis, and more, providing attendees with valuable tools to better serve their communities.

3. Networking Opportunities: Attendees enjoyed numerous networking opportunities throughout the conference, including breaks, receptions, and special events. These interactions fostered collaboration and idea-sharing among peers, strengthening relationships within the CCAWV community.

4. Board and Association Meeting: The conference included a meeting of the CCAWV Board of Directors, where strategic priorities and initiatives for the coming year were discussed and approved. Members had the opportunity to engage with association leadership and provide input on important matters affecting West Virginia counties.

5. Rollout of New Logo, Mission, Vision, and Pillars: As part of its commitment to continuous improvement, CCAWV unveiled its new logo, mission statement, vision statement, and core pillars during the conference. These updates reflect the association’s dedication to serving as a trusted advocate and resource for West Virginia counties.

“As the executive director of the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia, I am thrilled by the overwhelming success of our recent Legislative Conference. This event served as a dynamic platform for county commissioners, government officials, and stakeholders to come together, share insights, and chart the course for a brighter future for our state. The engagement and enthusiasm exhibited by attendees underscore the dedication of West Virginia’s County leaders to serving their communities with passion and innovation. I am deeply proud of the collaborative spirit that permeated every aspect of the conference, and I am confident that the knowledge and connections forged here will continue to drive positive change throughout our great state,” said Melanie Pagliaro, executive director, County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia.

About the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia: The County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia (CCAWV) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the interests and welfare of county governments in the Mountain State. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, CCAWV empowers county commissioners and government officials to address the needs and challenges facing their communities effectively.

For more information about the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia and its initiatives, please visit CCAWV.org.