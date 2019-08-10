Correction: New Media Investment Group acquiring Gannett does not include noted W.Va. newspapers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CORRECTION — A story outlining an agreement between New Media Investment Group Inc. and Gannett Co., Inc. and placed on the West Virginia Press website – wvpress.org – incorrectly listed three West Virginian newspapers as impacted by that action.

The W.Va. newspapers mistakenly listed are not owned by either company in the agreement and are not involved in the agreement.

They are part of CNHI newspapers is the parent company of The Register-Herald of Beckley, Times West Virginian and Bluefield Daily Telegraph. They are not impacted by the merger.

The West Virginia Press Association regrets the error.