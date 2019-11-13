Corporate owner of Broughton Foods files for bankruptcy

By Brett Dunlap, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

MARIETTA, Ohio — The company which owns Broughton Foods in Marietta has filed for bankruptcy and the impact locally is uncertain.

Dean Foods Company, based in Dallas, announced Tuesday it and substantially all of its subsidiaries have initiated voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization proceedings in the Southern District of Texas.

”The company intends to use this process to protect and support its ongoing business operations and address debt and unfunded pension obligations while it works toward an orderly and efficient sale of the company,” according to a press release issued by the company.

Suiza Foods bought Broughton Foods in 1999. Suiza merged with Dean Foods in 2001.

The press release said Dean Foods announced it is engaged in advanced discussions with Dairy Farmers of America Inc. regarding a potential sale of all assets of the company. …

