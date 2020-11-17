Coronavirus Update: W.Va. with 35,324 positive cases, 585 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 35,324

Current Active Cases – 10,707

Total Lab Results reported – 943,178

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.31

Daily Percent Positive – 5.72

Total Deaths – 598

After 8,343 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 864 cases from the 34,460 cases reported at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Fayette, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Ohio, Pleasants, Putnam, Randolph, Wayne, Wetzel, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

3:00 PM – 7:30 PM, Martinsburg Armory, 2096 Kelly Island Road, Martinsburg, WV

Brooke and Hancock Counties

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, National Guard Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV

Jackson County

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Quincy Center, 2700 East Dupont Avenue, Belle, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old One Stop, 392 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, RC Byrd Locks and Dam, Apple Grove, WV

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Point Pleasant Library Parking Lot, Viand and 6 th Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Street, Point Pleasant, WV 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Leon Town Hall Parking Lot, Main Street, Leon, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Cornerstone Christian Center, 891 Dingess Road, Dingess, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pleasants County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Senior Citizen Center, 209 2nd Street, St. Marys, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Randolph County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 3534 Seneca Trail, Dailey, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wetzel County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Hornet Highway, Hundred, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Jackson Park Ball Field, Jackson Park Drive and Rosmar Road, Vienna, WV (Pre-register at https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/ )

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV